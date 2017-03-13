Hassan, Shaheen to speak out against GOP health plan

New Hampshire's Democratic U.S. senators are holdings a news conference to talk about what they call the "devastating" effects of Republicans' proposed health care overhaul.
Sens. Maggie Hassan and Jeanne Shaheen are dubbing the plan "Trumpcare." They'll discuss it at Concord Hospital on Monday morning.
The two are focusing specifically on how the change might affect people with drug addictions. The Affordable Care Act requires insurers to cover addiction treatment programs. And thousands of people on Medicaid expansion in New Hampshire also have access to treatment.
The GOP plan proposes rolling back Medicaid expansion, and it's unclear what type of addiction treatment coverage would be available.
Hassan and Shaheen will host a discussion on New Hampshire's opioid crisis earlier Monday at the Laconia Police Department.
