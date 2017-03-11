Libertarians pick Inverness rancher for congressional race

Montana's Libertarian Party has picked Mark Wicks to be its candidate in the May 25 special election to fill the state's vacant congressional seat.
The 46-year-old cattle rancher and writer from Inverness will be contending against Democrat Rob Quist and Republican Greg Gianforte, who unsuccessfully ran for governor last fall.
The Libertarian Party selected Wicks during a nominating convention Saturday in Helena attended by about three dozen people.
Wicks acknowledged the long odds against him. He said he would draw votes from Republicans and Democrats alike, but rejected that he would act as a spoiler.
In the 2016 gubernatorial campaign, the Libertarian ticket drew 3 percent of the vote — below the 4 percent margin between Gianforte and Gov. Steve Bullock, who was re-elected.
