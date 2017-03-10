Top federal prosecutor in Connecticut resigns

Connecticut's top federal prosecutor is stepping down.
United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut Deirdre Daly announced her resignation on Friday, effective immediately.
No reason was given, but it's customary for U.S. Attorneys to leave office after a new president is elected. Attorney General Jeff Sessions has requested the resignations of U.S. attorneys appointed during the previous administration.
Daly said serving in the post had been "a gift of a lifetime," and she was proud of what her office had accomplished.
Daly was nominated in 2014 by President Barack Obama.
She previously served as a federal prosecutor in the Southern District of New York, and later a partner in a Connecticut law firm.
First Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Gustafson will serve as Acting U.S. Attorney until President Donald Trump nominates a successor.
Comments