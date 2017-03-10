National Politics

March 10, 2017 2:18 PM

Judge slashes ex-US Rep. Jesse Jackson Jr.'s child support

The Associated Press
CHICAGO

A judge has slashed the monthly child support payments former U.S. Rep. Jesse Jackson Jr. of Illinois must make to his estranged wife.

The Chicago Tribune reports (http://trib.in/2mssrrk ) a judge in the District of Columbia ordered Jackson on Thursday to provide former Chicago Alderwoman Sandi Jackson with $329 in payments starting Aug. 1 for their two teenage children.

The couple is in the midst of a divorce.

The judge's decision comes after the former congressman challenged a ruling requiring him to make $1,529 monthly payments to Sandi Jackson.

Both Jacksons pleaded guilty in August 2013 to schemes related to the misuse of a congressional campaign fund. Each was sentenced to prison for diverting $750,000 in campaign funds to personal use from 2005 to 2012. They have been released from prison.

Related content

National Politics

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Trump recognizes Douglass and other historic African-Americans

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos