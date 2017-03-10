National Politics

March 10, 2017 12:48 PM

Hot Springs mayor submits immediate resignation

The Associated Press
HOT SPRINGS, Ark.

The mayor of Hot Springs has turned in her immediate resignation as the city's leader.

Ruth Carney did not offer a reason for her resignation in her letter, submitted Friday to city leaders. Carney, who has served as mayor since 2011, thanked the residents of Hot Springs for "the privilege of serving our community."

The job of mayor in Hot Springs is largely honorary. The city says the Hot Springs Board of Directors will appoint someone to fill the mayoral post, but no time frame was given.

Carney's term expires Dec. 31, 2018.

