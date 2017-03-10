Opiate treatment legislation to become law

A new state law grants immunity from civil and criminal liability to anyone administering a counteracting drug to someone experiencing a prescription drug overdose.
The Wyoming Legislature approved and Gov. Matt Mead signed Senate File 42 into law recently. The law takes effect July 1.
The Riverton Ranger reports (bit.ly/2lL83o7) that Republican Rep. Bo Biteman, of Ranchester, introduced the bill, saying the opiate epidemic is "plaguing our state and nation."
The legislation allows pharmacists to prescribe the opiate antagonist naloxone to anyone at risk of experiencing an opiate-related drug overdose — or to anyone in a position to assist the at-risk person.
No one is required to prescribe the drug.
Comments