Correction: Board-Married Couple story

In a story March 10 about voters in the town of Piermont, New Hampshire, deciding on whether a husband and wife will serve on its three-member selectboard, The Associated Press erroneously reported the date of election. It is March 14, not March 21.
A corrected version of the story is below:
Town to decide whether husband, wife will serve on board
PIERMONT, N.H. (AP) — Voters in the town of Piermont, New Hampshire, will decide whether a husband and wife will serve on its three-member selectboard.
George Mertz, the husband of Selectwoman Terri Mertz, is challenging Chairman Randy Subjeck for a three-year seat on March 14. Terri Mertz was elected last year.
Under the state's Right-to-Know Law, an official meeting occurs whenever a quorum of a public body gathers with the purpose of discussing or acting upon official business.
The Valley News reports (http://bit.ly/2lLutWv) Terri Mertz said she envisioned no problems in having a married couple serve on a board. Deputy Secretary of State Dave Scanlan said while there's no statute that prohibits spouses from sitting on a selectboard, conversations the two would have at home about town affairs would be subject to the Right-to-Know Law.
