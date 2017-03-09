Lawmaker proposes shifting duties of prison watchdog agency

An Ohio prison watchdog agency that survived a legislative push to eliminate it might have its duties shifted to the state inspector general's office under possible changes that lawmakers are considering.
The Columbus Dispatch reports (http://bit.ly/2mCAUKo ) Rep. Keith Faber, a Republican, brought up the idea to move the duties of the Correctional Institution Inspection Committee to the inspector general's office last week at a House Finance subcommittee meeting. Inspector General Randy Meyer testified at that meeting. His office is part of the governor's administration.
Meyer reportedly welcomed the idea and the potential for more funding for his agency to hire additional staff.
Last year, lawmakers considered a bill that would have abolished and replaced the independent, bipartisan agency. They decided against eliminating the agency after its director agreed to resign.
