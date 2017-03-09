Idaho Falls officers lawsuit against city to advance

A judge has blocked an attempt by the city of Idaho Falls to have a lawsuit filed by several police officers thrown out.
Seven officers say Chief Mark McBride didn't follow the rules set up to govern hiring, firing and disciplinary procedures for police and firefighters.
The Post Register reported Wednesday (http://bit.ly/2mn6GJz ) that Judge Alan Stephens signed an order allowing the case to proceed in mid-December. That order was not noted I court records or sent to attorneys.
The city had argued that Stephens should declare the Civil Service Rules, which the police officers say McBride violated, should be declared unconstitutional due to an apparent conflict between the rules and State Code.
Stephens did rule part of the Civil Service Rules unconstitutional, but said the rest of the rules can stand, allowing the suit.
