Supreme Court to hear oral arguments March 15-17

The Kentucky Supreme Court is set to hear oral arguments in eight cases next week including an appeal in a death penalty case.
A statement from the court says arguments in the criminal and civil cases will occur March 15-17 at the state Capitol. Justices are set to hear cases dealing with a variety of issues including questions about police powers, contracts, insurance and allegations of medical malpractice.
In one case out of Louisville, justices will hear arguments over whether to reverse the conviction and sentence for Larry Lamont White. White was convicted in 2014 of raping and killing 22-year-old Pamela Armstrong in 1983, and he was sentenced to death.
