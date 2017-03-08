The Latest: Judge's lawyer calls oversight complaint biased

1:20 Arkansas student juggles for police after traffic stop Pause

2:44 Recent off-court events involving KU basketball team and McCarthy Hall

2:55 Sam Brownback reflects on his first six years as Kansas governor

0:50 KU basketball and the Big 12 Conference: 13 straight titles and counting

2:56 KU coach Bill Self calls one-game suspension for Josh Jackson 'an easy decision'

1:44 Aerial footage shows heavy damage in Oak Grove

2:24 KU's Landen Lucas & Devonte' Graham preview the Big 12 Tournament

12:41 Big 12 men's basketball championship preview

1:30 Get to know the Big 12 men's basketball tournament field