Ocean County Republicans endorse Guadagno for governor

1:20 Arkansas student juggles for police after traffic stop Pause

2:55 Sam Brownback reflects on his first six years as Kansas governor

12:41 Big 12 men's basketball championship preview

1:00 K-State's Bruce Weber: 'All I'm worried about is Baylor'

2:12 Recent off-court events involving KU basketball team and McCarthy Hall

1:44 Aerial footage shows heavy damage in Oak Grove

1:36 Preparing for the Big 12 Tournament

1:30 Get to know the Big 12 men's basketball tournament field

0:50 KU basketball and the Big 12 Conference: 13 straight titles and counting