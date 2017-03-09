National Politics

March 9, 2017 8:07 PM

Suspect who fired at Maricopa County Sheriff's deputies ID'd

The Associated Press
GUADALUPE, Ariz.

Authorities have released the name of a suspect who was wounded during a shootout with Maricopa County Sheriff's deputies in the town of Guadalupe.

They say 36-year-old Jason Sanchez-Vasquez remained in critical condition Thursday at Maricopa County Medical Center.

Sheriff's officials say Sanchez-Vasquez shot from a second stolen vehicle he had allegedly carjacked at gunpoint as it raced through the streets of Guadalupe on Wednesday afternoon.

Deputies confronted Sanchez-Vasquez, who had fled the scene of the first reported carjacking.

They say Sanchez-Vasquez rammed the stolen car into the sheriff's vehicle and continued to shoot despite commands from the deputies to surrender.

Deputies returned fire, wounding Sanchez-Vasquez.

Authorities say he has prior violent felony convictions including weapons charges and has served time in the state prison system.

