NY Senate: Defund campus groups seeking boycott of Israel

The New York Senate has voted to take state university funding away from any student groups calling for a boycott of Israel or other "allied nations."
The bill passed the GOP-led Senate 49-11 on Wednesday. It would require state higher education officials to withhold any student organization funding from groups that commit hate speech, a broad term that in the bill includes calling for a boycott against certain nations.
Supporters say the proposal is a way of showing solidarity with Israel in the face of growing anti-Semitism.
Critics, including the New York Civil Liberties Union and the group Palestine Legal, say it would deprive certain students of public funding based on their constitutionally protected political speech.
The bill faces challenges in the Democratic-controlled Assembly.
