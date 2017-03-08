Where Trump won in NYC, residents allay immigrants' fears

2:57 Oak Grove residents dig out after tornadoes destroy hundreds of homes and businesses Pause

1:46 'It sounded like an elephant going through the window': Oak Grove houses hit by tornadoes

1:52 Despite support, anxiety runs high in Olathe immigrant community

1:16 Little Yorkie named Lucy picks toy that's larger than herself

1:12 Raw video: Inside tornado damaged house in Oak Grove

1:36 Preparations continue for the Big 12 Tournament

1:20 Missouri-made Gracie Gold seeks reset after jarring 2016

1:30 Get to know the Big 12 men's basketball tournament field

1:36 Residents in Lee's Summit assess damage after storm