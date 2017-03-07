National Politics

March 7, 2017 9:13 PM

New Mexico governor hurts knee while skiing

The Associated Press
SANTA FE, N.M.

New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez has injured her knee while skiing in Utah as she traveled there for a meeting of the Republican Governors Association.

A spokesman for Martinez said Tuesday that she "took a spill" and would get her knee checked out in the coming days.

While in Utah, Martinez has criticized the Democrat-led state Legislature for wasting time on matters such as selecting a state dance instead of addressing a crisis in state finances.

The Legislature has until March 18 to approve a budget that would address major shortfalls in funding for public schools, Medicaid and other programs.

Martinez says she may be forced to call a special session to deal with major state issues. Senators met Tuesday with administrators of cash-strapped schools and universities.

Related content

National Politics

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Trump recognizes Douglass and other historic African-Americans

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos