March 7, 2017 9:01 PM

Voters select nominees for vacant Oklahoma House seat

The Associated Press
OKLAHOMA CITY

Voters in Seminole and Pottawatomie counties have narrowed the field of candidates for a vacant seat in the Oklahoma House of Representatives.

During a primary election Tuesday, voters from House District 28 chose Democrat Steve Barnes and Republican Zack Taylor to advance to a May 9 special general election.

Those two candidates will face Libertarian Cody Presley of Wewoka.

A total of five Democrats, four Republicans and the Libertarian filed for the seat left vacant in December when Republican Rep. Tom Newell of Seminole resigned to take a position with a conservative think-tank.

The district includes the communities of Bowlegs, Konawa, Sasakwa, Seminole and Wewoka.

Voter registration statistics show Democrats have a slight registration advantage, but Republicans have held the seat since 2010.

