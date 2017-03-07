Steve Hamm named interim director of Ethics Commission

The former director of the South Carolina Consumer Affairs Department has been named as interim director of the state ethics commission.
The Post and Courier of Charleston reported (http://bit.ly/2naHtks ) that Steve Hamm has been named to replace Herb Hayden, who retired last year.
The ethics commission rules on complaints against candidates and elected officials.
The newspaper reported Hamm is expected to serve as interim director while the ethics commission is revised over the next year. New legislation allows members of the commission to be chosen by the governor and House and Senate, rather than by the governor alone.
Hamm was director of the Consumer Affairs Department from 1981 to 1994 and was best known there for representing the public in utility rate cases before the South Carolina Public Service Commission.
