Man who threatened US president is running for delegate seat

A man who admitted to wanting to kill the U.S. president and wants fathers to be able to marry their daughters is planning to run for the Virginia House of Delegates.
Nathan Daniel Larson intends to run as an independent for the state's 31st House District, an area encompassing Prince William and Fauquier counties in northern Virginia, WUSA-TV reported (http://on.wusa9.com/2mxiIlp). Fauquier election officials confirmed Monday that Larson has enough signatures to have his name on the November ballot.
Prince William County election officials said they are currently reviewing the signatures Larson has submitted to the county.
Larson was given a 16-month prison sentence in 2009 after pleading guilty to telling the Secret Service in a December 2008 email he intended to kill the president "in the near future."
It is unclear whether Larson was referring to then-President George W. Bush or then-President-elect Barack Obama.
After his release, Larson had his voting rights restored by Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe.
Larson has called for the suppression of women's rights, including the right to vote, and has argued that men should be the ones holding leadership positions.
He also says fathers should be able to marry their daughters because he believes fathers have a greater interest in taking care of their offspring, as opposed to men who marry into the family.
A self-proclaimed libertarian, Larson plans to run as an independent since the Libertarian Party of Virginia plans to expel him during a March 26 meeting, party Chairman Bo Brown said.
"There's no chance he'll be running with this party," Brown said in a phone interview.
Candidates without party affiliations will be officially certified June 13. Larson still needs to file financial disclosure forms, officials said.
