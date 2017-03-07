National Politics

Rochester mayor says she'll seek 2nd term in office

The Associated Press
ROCHESTER, N.Y.

Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren has official announced that she'll seek a second term in office.

The Democrat announced her intentions Monday evening in a coffee shop in a Rochester neighborhood where she spent much of her childhood.

Warren faces a fight for the party's nomination. Fellow Democrats Rachel Barnhart and James Sheppard have said they'll also seek the Democratic party nomination, while Alex White has announced that he'll run with the Green Party.

Warren, who turns 40 this summer, was considered an underdog when she won the 2013 mayoral election. She says the upcoming campaign will be a difficult one but she's up to the challenge.

