Ethics commission proposal advances in New Mexico

A proposed constitutional amendment to create an independent ethics commission in New Mexico has earned the endorsement of state lawmakers including the Democratic speaker of the House of Representatives.
Members of the House Judiciary Committee on Monday acted unanimously to send the amendment to a House floor vote.
One of eight states without an independent ethics commission, New Mexico has been shaken since 2015 by a string of corruption scandals involving the former secretary of state, a longstanding state senator and a former Cabinet secretary who has not been charged.
Approval by a majority of lawmakers would put the amendment on the statewide ballot for final approval. House speaker Brian Egolf promised swift action to leave time for Senate consideration.
The commission would have subpoena powers in civil cases.
Comments