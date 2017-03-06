Louisiana governor defends his LGBT-rights order in appeal

Gov. John Bel Edwards is defending his executive order that aimed to protect the rights of LGBT people in state government, saying a judge erred in deciding the governor overstepped his legal authority.
Edwards filed his challenge of Judge Todd Hernandez' ruling in a Baton Rouge-based appeals court Monday.
Hernandez ruled in December the Democratic governor violated Louisiana's constitutional separation of powers by banning discrimination in government and state contracts based on sexual orientation and gender identity.
The judge blocked Edwards' order, in response to a lawsuit from Republican Attorney General Jeff Landry.
In the appeal, Edwards lawyer Matthew Block says a governor has authority to set policies and direct contract terms for the executive branch of government. Block says Edwards' order was consistent with directives issued by previous governors.
