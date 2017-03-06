Chicago mayor calls Trump travel ban betrayal of US values

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel is calling President Donald Trump's revised travel ban a betrayal of the country's values.
Emanuel said in a statement Monday that Trump's order would "slam the door" on refugees fleeing war, divide families and exclude people based on religion.
Trump's revised order issued Monday bars new visas for citizens from six Muslim-majority countries for 90 days and shuts down the U.S. refugee program. The targeted countries are Iran, Syria, Somalia, Sudan, Yemen and Libya.
Emanuel says the order goes against America's founding ideals that make the country a beacon of hope around the world.
