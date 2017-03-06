Police identify woman killed in shooting in west Phoenix

Authorities have identified a 29-year-old woman who was killed in a double shooting in west Phoenix over the weekend.
Jennifer Perez was found dead early Saturday morning in a parking lot near where authorities also located a 20-year-old man who also had been shot.
The man was brought to a hospital for treatment for his injuries and is listed in stable condition.
Police are looking for three unknown male suspects.
Officers responding to calls about a shooting first found the 20-year-old man who asked them for help.
He was rushed to a hospital.
Police then discovered Perez's body.
Comments