March 6, 2017 12:29 PM

Police identify woman killed in shooting in west Phoenix

The Associated Press
PHOENIX

Authorities have identified a 29-year-old woman who was killed in a double shooting in west Phoenix over the weekend.

Jennifer Perez was found dead early Saturday morning in a parking lot near where authorities also located a 20-year-old man who also had been shot.

The man was brought to a hospital for treatment for his injuries and is listed in stable condition.

Police are looking for three unknown male suspects.

Officers responding to calls about a shooting first found the 20-year-old man who asked them for help.

He was rushed to a hospital.

Police then discovered Perez's body.

