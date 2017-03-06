2 Casper police officers charged in child abuse case

Two Casper police officers are charged with abusing the woman's adopted son and daughter, who have been removed from her custody.
Laura Starnes-Wells made an initial court appearance Friday on a felony child abuse charge. She did not enter a plea. Circuit Court Judge Steven Brown set her bond at $10,000.
Sgt. Todd Wells made his initial appearance on misdemeanor child endangerment on Feb. 23.
Prosecutors say school officials filed a report with the Wyoming Department of Family Services in March 2008 expressing concerns for both children due to "extreme punishment by the mother."
The Natrona County sheriff's office began investigating in May 2016 after the girl told school officials that Starnes-Wells slapped her. The girl recounted years of abuse.
Wells and Starnes-Wells were placed on paid administrative leave in November.
