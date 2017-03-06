A former Maine lawmaker who went missing is located

A former Maine lawmaker from the town of Winslow who went missing has been located and is safe.
Police say 47-year-old Susan Morissette went missing Saturday afternoon after meeting a friend for lunch in Waterville. She wasn't answering her phone and police appealed for help.
State Police detectives joined Winslow Police on Sunday in the investigation of her disappearance. She was located Monday in Sidney; there was no immediate explanation for her absence.
The Republican represented District 54, which includes Winslow and part of Benton, in the House from 2010 to 2012. She lost a bid for re-election in 2012 by 52 votes.
