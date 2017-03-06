Md. Senate votes to repeal past calls to amend Constitution

The Maryland Senate has voted to nullify four previous calls to the U.S. Congress to hold a constitutional convention.
The Senate voted 34-13 Monday night for the resolution. One Republican joined 33 Democrats to support the resolution. Thirteen Republicans opposed it.
The Maryland General Assembly has passed four calls for a convention since the 1930s to amend the U.S. Constitution. The last one in the 1970s called for an amendment that requires a balanced federal budget.
Other applications involved restoring school prayer, ending the federal income tax and calling for legislative autonomy on apportionment of state legislative bodies.
The resolution was part of a package of initiatives Maryland Democrats outlined in January out of concern for what could happen during a constitutional convention during President Donald Trump's administration.
Comments