Vandals damage gay rights advocacy group's office

A gay rights advocacy group says its office at the Jersey shore has been vandalized while its executive director was inside the building.
Authorities say two people allegedly smashed the glass front door of Garden State Equality's office in Asbury Park on Saturday. A rainbow flag draped on the door apparently wasn't damaged.
Christian Fuscarino, the group's executive director, said he was inside the office preparing for an event when the incident occurred. He said the vandalism was captured on surveillance footage.
No injuries were reported in the incident.
