Montana Democrats picking candidate for congressional seat

Democrats from across Montana converged in the capital Sunday to nominate a candidate to fill the state's only congressional seat, vacated by Republican Rep. Ryan Zinke to lead the U.S. Interior Department.
About 150 delegates were choosing from eight candidates, including two legislators and several political newcomers, to represent the Democratic Party in a special election May 25.
"I come here not as a career politician rising through the ranks," said Rob Quist, a well-known entertainer. "As a poet-musician, I ask you to look outside the bubble of Helena to a man who has represented Montana from behind a different kind of microphone."
Quist is making his first run for office and is widely considered among the front-runners in the party's bid to recapture a seat that a Democrat has not held in 20 years.
State Reps. Kelly McCarthy and Rep. Amanda Curtis also were nominated, as well as Dan West, a former aide to President Barack Obama and former Montana U.S. Sen. Max Baucus.
McCarthy of Billings pitched himself to fellow Democrats as an experienced campaigner who is well versed in policy and national security matters. "In this race, legislative experience and national security experience and experience serving our nation matter," he said.
McCarthy said he would be "a sober voice to balance out the insanity that has become our national security policy."
Curtis, the only woman vying for her party's nomination, sought to persuade delegates that her gender won't be a barrier in winning the seat.
Curtis is seeking to be only the second woman elected to Congress from the Treasure State. In 1917, Montana Republican Jeannette Rankin became the first woman to be elected to the U.S. Congress.
"I really think a woman can win right now," she said.
During her address to delegates, Curtis described herself as the most qualified of the eight candidates seeking their party's support. She said she is an experienced campaigner who would be able to withstand attacks from the eventual Republican nominee.
Democratic candidate Dan West, 30, touted his potential appeal to young voters.
Former U.S. Rep. Pat Williams, the last Democrat to hold the post, sat in the audience with scores of Democrats who arrived from across the state.
Quist, a singer and guitarist for the Mission Mountain Wood Band, said he has traveled to more than 40 counties in recent weeks to meet Democratic central committee members, who make up the bulk of convention delegates.
"I've been trying to make a personal connection with everybody who has to make a decision in this," he said.
McCarthy has been campaigning since December and said he would resign his legislative post if he were to get his party's nomination. Curtis declined requests for an interview.
Republicans hold their nominating convention Monday and will choose from six candidates, including Greg Gianforte, who was the party's nominee for governor in November.
Democrats are already attacking Gianforte, who has asserted that he has the necessary delegates to clinch the GOP nomination.
