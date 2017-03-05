AP-NORC Poll: Divided Americans fret country losing identity

2:51 Olathe woman describes life with husband who was already married to another woman Pause

3:04 How a 13-year-old started the need for a trans support group

3:51 Olathe shooting victim speaks

1:18 Eric Greitens sworn in as Missouri's 56th governor

1:17 Purinton makes first court appearance

4:56 How Henry Bloch acquired the paintings in the new galleries at Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art

1:52 Despite support, anxiety runs high in Olathe immigrant community

4:00 Crown Chasers episode two: Royals' championship core isn't used to losing

12:14 Coach Bruce Weber on K-State's win over Texas Tech