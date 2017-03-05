National Politics

March 5, 2017 6:42 AM

Republicans in Maine, Utah want Trump to undo monuments

By DAVID SHARP Associated Press
PORTLAND, Maine

Republican leaders in Maine and Utah are asking President Donald Trump to step into uncharted territory and rescind national monument designations made by his predecessor.

But it appears that Trump has limited options.

The Antiquities Act of 1906 doesn't give the president power to undo a designation, and no president has ever taken such a step. But that isn't stopping Trump from reviewing decisions by President Barack Obama to set aside land for national monuments.

In Maine, the former president created the Katahdin (kuh-TAH'-dihn) Woods and Waters National Monument on 87,500 acres of donated forestland. In Utah, he created Bears Ears National Monument on 1.3 million acres that includes tens of thousands of archaeological sites, including ancient cliff dwellings.

Related content

National Politics

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Trump recognizes Douglass and other historic African-Americans

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos