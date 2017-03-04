National Politics

March 4, 2017 5:08 PM

Jury convicts Sioux City man of murder in fatal stabbing

The Associated Press
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa

A Sioux City man has been found guilty of second-degree murder.

The Daily Nonpareil reports (http://bit.ly/2mnfX6k ) that a Pottawattamie County jury found 48-year-old Elias Wanatee, of Sioux City, guilty Friday after eight hours of deliberation.

It was the second trial for Wanatee in the case. His first trial ended in a mistrial in December after Woodbury County jurors couldn't reach a unanimous verdict. Wanatee's second trial was moved to Council Bluffs to avoid pretrial publicity.

Authorities say Wanatee stabbed to death 50-year-old Vernon Mace in Sioux on Feb. 17, 2016.

Wanatee's defense attorney had argued that Wanatee acted in self-defense because Mace had threatened him with a firearm weeks before.

