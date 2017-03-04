Maryland school bus driver accused of abusing 2 young girls

1:53 George W. Bush exhibits his paintings of the veterans who served him Pause

2:55 Widow of Austins Bar & Grill shooting victim speaks

3:51 Olathe shooting victim speaks

1:32 Press Secretary says press should focus more on leaks than Flynn's resignation

5:01 Trump talks about Russia accusations, business dealings in first post-election press conference

7:15 Southwest executive addresses need for new airport terminal

1:17 Purinton makes first court appearance

0:48 Trump counters on Putin question, says 'Our country's so innocent?'

2:43 Haley on Russia: I don't think we can trust them