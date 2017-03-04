Immigrant who allegedly assaulted agent bolts from hospital

Authorities in Tucson were searching Saturday for a Honduran man that U.S. Customs and Border Protection says escaped from a hospital where he was taken after entering the United States illegally and assaulting an agent.
CBP says 37-year-old Carlos Erazo-Velasquez escaped Friday night while being treated following his arrest Wednesday near Nogales.
According to CBP, Erazo-Velasquez fled on foot after assaulting an agent while attempting to evade arrest and was taken to a hospital in Tucson after he collapsed during a foot chase.
Erazo-Velasquez is described as 5-foot-7 and 215 pounds and having black hair. A photo released by the agency shows him with beard.
CBP says Erazo-Velasquez has a criminal history related to drug offenses and previously had been removed from the United States.
