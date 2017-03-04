Emory Law Journal elects first black editor-in-chief

Since its inception in 1952, the Emory Law Journal has never elected a black editor-in-chief — until now.
The college announced Wednesday that Emory University School of Law student Janiel Myers was named to the Journal's highest role.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports (http://on-ajc.com/2mo4OT9 ) Myers was born in Jamaica and recently naturalized as an American citizen. Myers says she hopes her appointment will help impact the future of diversity at the law school.
After working as a summer associate at international law firm Weil, Gotshal & Manges, Myers hopes to focus her legal career on service as a bankruptcy lawyer and later, as a professor and mentor.
