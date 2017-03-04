Judicial conduct commission, former JP resolve ethics case

The state Judicial Conduct Commission and a former Maricopa County justice of the peace have resolved a pending ethics case against him.
The commission says a hearing panel agreed no further action would be taken on allegations against former JP Clancy Jayne and that Jayne agreed to never again seek or hold judicial office.
A judicial conduct prosecutor had asked that Jayne be disciplined for violating judicial ethics rules and standards through conduct that allegedly included improperly using non-public court information and engaging in improper fundraising for events.
Jayne contested much of the prosecutor's complaint and said it should be dismissed.
He left office in January after losing a Republican primary election last August.
Jayne served in the Arizona House of Representatives before he became a JP in 2008.
