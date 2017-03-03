New Mexico House OKs minimum wage hike to $9.25

1:53 George W. Bush exhibits his paintings of the veterans who served him Pause

1:25 Kansas Supreme Court school funding decision: How we got here

2:26 Gov. Sam Brownback discussed Kansas education funding

2:06 The Kansas Supreme Court's school funding ruling: What's next?

3:51 Olathe shooting victim speaks

2:08 Dangerous intersection concerns neighborhood residents

1:17 Purinton makes first court appearance

4:50 Attorney General Jeff Sessions recuses himself from Russia probe

2:23 Yoder calls for stricter immigration laws