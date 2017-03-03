DA's office clears Artesia officers in fatal shooting

The district attorney for Lea, Eddy and Chaves counties has cleared two officers involved in a police shooting that left one man dead in Artesia last summer.
DA Dianna Luce wrote in a letter released Friday that Officer Beth Hahn was justified in shooting 36-year-old Juan Duran during a confrontation on July 26, 2016.
Police say Duran was carrying two guns and ignoring commands. He dropped one gun on the ground but held on to another one. Luce said that's when Hahn fired her rifle at Duran, striking him once. Another officer, Antonio Baca, was involved but didn't shoot.
An autopsy revealed Duran was on meth when he was shot.
