Judge: Jury can see chilling video of prison guard's killing

A federal judge says a jury can see surveillance video showing the killing of a guard at a federal prison in Pennsylvania when the inmate involved stands trial in April.
Defense attorneys don't dispute that inmate Jessie Con-ui (kawn-WEE') is responsible for the February 2013 stabbing death of guard Eric Williams at the Canaan federal prison in Waymart. But they were hoping a judge would exclude the grisly video from evidence as they try to spare him the death penalty.
But prosecutors say the video proves Con-ui killed Williams in a calculated attack during which Con-ui even paused to chew a piece of gum he took from the dying guard's pocket.
The ruling allows prosecutors to show the video only during the guilt phase of the trial, not the penalty phase.
Comments