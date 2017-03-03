Discussion to examine effect of elections on black Americans

1:25 Kansas Supreme Court school funding decision: How we got here Pause

2:26 Gov. Sam Brownback discussed Kansas education funding

2:06 The Kansas Supreme Court's school funding ruling: What's next?

0:34 Trump says he has 'total' confidence in Jeff Sessions

4:50 Attorney General Jeff Sessions recuses himself from Russia probe

1:54 Trump on Flynn resignation, building West Bank settlements

4:22 Mindy Corporon speaks at mayors' prayer breakfast

4:20 What you should know from President Trump’s first speech to Congress

1:17 Purinton makes first court appearance