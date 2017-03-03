Discussion to examine effect of elections on black Americans

The University of Louisville is partnering with the Shelbyville NAACP to hold a free, public discussion on how recent elections at the state and national level have affected black Americans.
"The Impact of the 2016 Elections on Black America: What Happened and Why?" will be held Sunday afternoon at Clay Street Baptist Church in Shelbyville.
The discussion will focus on election results, key issues of importance to minorities and ways to bridge cultural divides.
Panelists who have been invited to speak including NAACP state chapter and Louisville leader Raoul Cunningham, Kentucky Sen. Gerald Neal, UofL Pan-African studies chair Ricky Jones, retired Western Kentucky University student affairs vice president Howard Bailey, retired pilot and entrepreneur Rhynia Weaver and U.S. Commission on Civil Rights' Kentucky advisory committee chair Betty Griffin.
