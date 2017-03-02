Ohio to release latest state unemployment data

State officials are due to update Ohio's unemployment rate and other jobs data.
The report expected Friday from the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services will show the unemployment rate for January. It will also show job gains and losses in sectors such as manufacturing, construction and health care.
State officials say the December unemployment was at 4.9 percent, just above the national average of 4.7 percent.
The state Department of Job and Family Services says the number of workers unemployed in Ohio in December was 282,000, up by about 4,000 from November.
The department says there were job gains in the manufacturing, professional and health care sectors and losses in construction and state government jobs in December.
Comments