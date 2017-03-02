Ex-borough councilman found guilty of molesting young girl

A former eastern Pennsylvania borough councilman accused of repeatedly molesting a young girl for more than five years was convicted on all charges against him.
Sixty-six-year-old Phil Leone was found guilty of sexual abuse of children, aggravated indecent assault and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse among other charges Wednesday in Northampton County.
Prosecutors say the ex-Bangor councilman sexually abused his victim from the time she was 5 or 6 until she was about 12.
The victim told investigators that the abuse started while she and Leone watched movies together in his bedroom in Bangor and continued when he moved to Easton.
Leone is currently being held while awaiting sentencing in June. He served as a borough councilman for six-and-a-half years from the late 1990s through the early 2000s.
His lawyer argued the victim was lying.
