Court to decide whether private emails are public records

Are emails and text messages about government business on California officials' private phones and accounts public records?
The California Supreme Court is set to decide that question on Thursday in a ruling that could clear up a murky area of law in the Golden State.
The use of private email accounts by public officials has faced scrutiny in recent years. Many states treat those emails as public records.
But opponents have raised privacy concerns, and said public officials sometimes need confidentiality to discuss unpopular views.
The lawsuit before the California Supreme Court is over messages on private devices used by San Jose's mayor and city council.
