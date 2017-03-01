National Politics

March 1, 2017 9:00 PM

Legislature OKs bill to educate students on Native Americans

The Associated Press
CHEYENNE, Wyo.

Wyoming lawmakers have passed a bill that will help educate K-12 students in the state about the history of Wyoming's native people.

The bill received approval from the Legislature on Wednesday. It still must be signed by Gov. Matt Mead.

The proposal will provide education materials for the 48 school districts across the state. The resources will be created with consultation from tribes of the region, including the Northern Arapaho and Eastern Shoshone, and will be available on the state Department of Education's website.

Jason Baldes, of the Wind River Advocacy Center, tells the Casper Star-Tribune (http://bit.ly/2mHrNpE) that overall he was pleased with the Legislature recognizing the contributions of the tribes to Wyoming.

Related content

National Politics

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Trump recognizes Douglass and other historic African-Americans

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos