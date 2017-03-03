National Politics

March 3, 2017 2:10 PM

Republican and Democratic hopefuls for US House election

The Associated Press
HELENA, Mont.

Eight Democrats and seven Republicans are vying for their parties' nomination in the special election to replace former U.S. Rep. Ryan Zinke. They include state lawmakers, political newcomers and even a musician. The political parties will hold special nominating conventions to pick their candidates. Here is a list of those who are seeking the nomination as of Thursday.

REPUBLICANS:

— Ed Buttrey, state senator from Great Falls.

— Greg Gianforte, technology entrepreneur from Bozeman.

— Carl Glimm, state representative from Kila.

— Ken Miller, former state senator from Laurel.

— Dean Rehbein, contractor from Missoula.

— Ed Walker, former state senator from Billings.

— Samuel Redfern, non-profit executive from Missoula.

DEMOCRATS:

— Amanda Curtis, state representative from Butte.

— Kelly McCarthy, state representative from Billings.

— John Meyer, attorney from Bozeman

— Link Neimark, business owner from Whitefish.

— Gary Stein, teacher from Missoula.

— Rob Quist, musician from Creston.

— Tom Weida, retired businessman from Helena.

— Dan West, former NASA congressional liaison from Missoula.

