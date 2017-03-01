Maine's delegation finds things to like in Trump speech

Several members of Maine's congressional delegation have found things to like in Republican President Donald Trump's address to a joint session of Congress.
Republican Sen. Susan Collins said she liked the "unifying, optimistic" tone of the speech Tuesday night. And Democratic Rep. Chellie Pingree said she's encouraged that there are several areas where lawmakers can find agreement, including rebuilding infrastructure, lowering the cost of prescription drugs, strengthening trade and finding compromise on immigration reform.
Republican Rep. Bruce Poliquin said constituents in the 2nd Congressional District are worried about jobs and Trump "made it clear that growing our nation's economy will be his top priority."
Pingree, who represents the liberal 1st Congressional District, said it's important to make sure Trump follows through and added that "his record so far makes me skeptical."
