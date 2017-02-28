State senate all in favor of legislation protecting dogs

1:17 Purinton makes first court appearance Pause

2:55 Widow of Austins Bar & Grill shooting victim speaks

2:18 Mercy Seat Tattoo benefit gives ink for social cause

4:16 Listen to police dispatches from the Olathe Austins shooting

3:51 Olathe shooting victim speaks

1:02 Bernie Sanders: 'I was … told that Kansas was a Republican state'

4:00 KCI proposals explained in four minutes

1:28 Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback wants to build an airport to rival KCI

1:18 Eric Greitens sworn in as Missouri's 56th governor