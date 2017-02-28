House approves bill to limit first-offense DUI convictions

2:55 Widow of Austins Bar & Grill shooting victim speaks Pause

2:18 Mercy Seat Tattoo benefit gives ink for social cause

4:16 Listen to police dispatches from the Olathe Austins shooting

1:18 Eric Greitens sworn in as Missouri's 56th governor

3:01 A firefighter's widow believes job led to his death from cancer

1:02 Bernie Sanders: 'I was … told that Kansas was a Republican state'

1:11 Kansas Lt. Gov. Jeff Colyer talks about Medicaid expansion

38:17 Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens gives his first State of the State address

1:37 March for higher minimum wage in Kansas City