Arkansas lawmakers consider freezing Medicaid expansion

A bill that would freeze enrollment in Arkansas' hybrid Medicaid expansion program has advanced out of a state House committee.
Republican state Rep. Josh Miller's proposal would require the state to ask federal officials for permission to end enrollment. The bill calls for new enrollment to end as of July 1, 2017.
The proposal now heads to the full House.
Miller says more people have enrolled than anticipated and lawmakers have expressed concern about the program's costs amid uncertainty about the fate of the federal Affordable Care Act.
State officials say more than 300,000 people have enrolled in the program that uses federal funds to purchase private insurance for low-income residents.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson spokesman J.R. Davis says Hutchinson is reviewing Miller's proposal.
Comments