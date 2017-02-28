Las Vegas proposes ordinance to do away with unsavory smells

Las Vegas officials are looking to crack down on nuisance smells with a piece of equipment called the "Nasal Ranger," which is used to determine whether a smell is potentially harmful.
The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2luZ8mH) the $2,000 device brought before the City Council on Monday could help enforce a proposed odor ordinance.
The measure would set standards aimed at curtailing nuisance smells and identifying odors from potentially harmful substances.
The city's code enforcement supervisor, Vicki Ozuna, says odor investigations would be driven by complaints.
Code enforcement officials would take readings of the air using the Nasal Ranger by holding it up to their nose and inhaling.
Property owners who fail to comply with the odor standards would face fines of up to $1,000.
Councilors will discuss the ordinance next month.
